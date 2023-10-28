Bank of Montreal Can Invests $33.96 Million in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,231,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,955,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in NiSource in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in NiSource by 161.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in NiSource by 897.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NiSource in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in NiSource by 182.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NiSource

In related news, CEO Lloyd M. Yates acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,038.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NiSource news, EVP Donald Eugene Brown sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $372,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,278 shares in the company, valued at $4,989,085.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lloyd M. Yates acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $1,057,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,038.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on NI shares. StockNews.com raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

NiSource Stock Performance

NYSE NI opened at $25.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.49. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $28.95.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 12.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.44%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Further Reading

