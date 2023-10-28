Bank of Montreal Can Makes New $33.03 Million Investment in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 581,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,029,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 22,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 116,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the period. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of IRM stock opened at $58.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $64.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total value of $119,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,552.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total value of $119,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,552.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $606,043.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $17,053,092. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,380 shares of company stock worth $5,468,510. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

