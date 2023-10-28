Bank of Montreal Can Makes New Investment in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 166,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,038,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cencora by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Cencora by 145.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,257,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,086,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Cencora by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,419,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,860,000 after acquiring an additional 29,722 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cencora by 7.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,002,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,122,000 after acquiring an additional 499,465 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cencora by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,394,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,356,000 after acquiring an additional 138,287 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cencora alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cencora in a report on Sunday, October 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $200.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.08.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,965.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,106. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.19, for a total value of $1,954,808.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,030,875.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,367,052 shares of company stock valued at $258,580,567. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cencora Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE COR opened at $187.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.24. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.10 and a 12 month high of $194.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.55.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.09. Cencora had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 612.69%. The company had revenue of $66.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Cencora’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.63%.

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.