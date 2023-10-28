Bank of Montreal Can Makes New Investment in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 717,409 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,463,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of eBay by 272.2% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $213,394.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,737.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $213,394.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,737.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $51,149.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,751 shares of company stock valued at $510,785 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of eBay stock opened at $37.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.93 and a 12-month high of $52.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EBAY has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.05.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

