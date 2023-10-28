Bank of Montreal Can Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 126,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,333,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 716,135.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,341,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,870,000 after acquiring an additional 20,338,242 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,708,000 after acquiring an additional 226,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 656,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,348,000 after acquiring an additional 25,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 436,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,077,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $234.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $249.49 and a 200-day moving average of $248.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.56 and a fifty-two week high of $264.27.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

