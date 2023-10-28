Bank of Montreal Can Makes New Investment in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 72,343 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,662,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 657.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 153.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $476.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $444.87 and a 12 month high of $572.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $519.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $504.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $621.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.47 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.02% and a negative return on equity of 93.06%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $554.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $650.00 to $554.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $574.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $566.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on MSCI

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In other news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $768,560.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.