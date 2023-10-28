Bank of Montreal Can Purchases New Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,043,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,879,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after buying an additional 10,248,110 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth $331,955,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,912,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477,196 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth $124,241,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,073,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $27.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 4.23. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $35.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.08. The company has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 69.46%.

VICI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VICI Properties

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.