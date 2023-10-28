Bank of Montreal Can Purchases New Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 253,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,060,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,165,000 after purchasing an additional 34,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,298 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.80.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

DGX opened at $127.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.59 and a 1-year high of $158.34. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.