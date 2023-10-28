Bank of Montreal Can Purchases Shares of 124,281 Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 124,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $31,994,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $486,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,104 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 323.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,200,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $518,557,000 after buying an additional 1,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,527,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,599,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $248.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.58. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $289.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $259.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.37.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.11. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSL shares. Zelman & Associates cut Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.14.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

