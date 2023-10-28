Bank of Montreal Can Purchases Shares of 932,888 Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 932,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,344,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 37.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 16.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $41.35 on Friday. Methanex Co. has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $54.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Free Report ) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. Methanex had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

MEOH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Methanex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Methanex from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Methanex from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Methanex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on Methanex

Methanex Profile

(Free Report)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX).

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.