Bank of Montreal Can Takes $31.14 Million Position in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 675,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,142,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATS. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in ATS during the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in ATS during the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000. Community Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ATS during the 2nd quarter worth about $451,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in ATS during the 2nd quarter worth about $482,000. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new stake in ATS during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

ATS Stock Performance

ATS opened at $34.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.27. ATS Co. has a 12 month low of $30.90 and a 12 month high of $48.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATS ( NYSE:ATS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $561.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.03 million. ATS had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 5.00%. Research analysts predict that ATS Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of ATS in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

ATS Profile

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

