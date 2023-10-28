Bank of Montreal Can Takes $31.41 Million Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,306,227 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $31,409,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $457,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,100 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 18,637,140 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $176,121,000 after buying an additional 2,467,668 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,983,599 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $101,034,000 after buying an additional 772,231 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 7,869,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $74,050,000 after buying an additional 588,200 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,807,331 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $96,516,000 after buying an additional 240,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOD opened at $9.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average is $9.85. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12 month low of $8.93 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Several research firms have weighed in on VOD. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from $13.70 to $14.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.89.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

