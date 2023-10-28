Bank of Montreal Can Takes $33.69 Million Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 544,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,688,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,147 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 118,109.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543,516 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,842,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,027 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,703,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,136,000 after purchasing an additional 610,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,288,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,810,000 after purchasing an additional 527,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.09.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE OKE opened at $65.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.83. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $71.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 35.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 70.48%.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.