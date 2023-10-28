Bank of Montreal Can Takes $34.48 Million Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 151,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,475,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 92,326.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 486,928,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,060,496,000 after buying an additional 486,401,877 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 248.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,346,000 after buying an additional 2,684,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,659,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 879.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 858,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,799,000 after buying an additional 771,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3,412.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 647,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,197,000 after buying an additional 628,900 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total value of $360,203.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,962,269.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total value of $360,203.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,962,269.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,833.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,193 shares of company stock worth $4,043,134 over the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

VRSK stock opened at $223.85 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.94 and a 52 week high of $249.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 83.76%. The business had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.13 million. Analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.09%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

