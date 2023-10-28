Bank of Montreal Can Takes $36.74 Million Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 102,984 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,737,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Gartner by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Gartner by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.71.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $325.76 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.46 and a 52 week high of $377.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $348.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.34. Gartner had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 310.25%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $250,442.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,589.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $250,442.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,589.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 700,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,678,571.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,431,987. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

