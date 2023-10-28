Bank of Montreal Can Takes Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 123,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,926,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $262.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $278.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $206.72 and a 52-week high of $295.07. The stock has a market cap of $85.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.