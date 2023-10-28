Barclays Cuts Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target to $340.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MCO. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $404.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.13.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $302.18 on Thursday. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $251.98 and a 1-year high of $363.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.86.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total transaction of $100,694.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,084.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total value of $862,635.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,628,574.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total value of $100,694.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,084.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,829 shares of company stock valued at $10,416,097. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Moody’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

