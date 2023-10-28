BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Downgraded by Stephens

Stephens downgraded shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Stephens currently has $47.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $45.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays upped their price target on BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.00.

BRBR stock opened at $42.82 on Wednesday. BellRing Brands has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $44.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.80.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in BellRing Brands by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 71,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 4.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 2.7% in the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

