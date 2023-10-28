Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Get Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. alerts:

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a return on equity of 61.80% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $182.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.62 million.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Stock Down 38.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

BWMX stock opened at $10.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.08. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commons Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 26,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 140.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 40,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 23,419 shares during the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 88.6% in the second quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 38,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 18,083 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the second quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 108.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.3142 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.