BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Receives $13.21 Average Price Target from Analysts

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.21.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BIGC. UBS Group assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on BigCommerce from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on BigCommerce from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BIGC

BigCommerce Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BIGC stock opened at $8.93 on Wednesday. BigCommerce has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.81.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $75.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.34 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 163.40%. Research analysts expect that BigCommerce will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BigCommerce

In other BigCommerce news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 287,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $3,068,118.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,631.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigCommerce

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BigCommerce by 81.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 93.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BigCommerce

(Get Free Report

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.