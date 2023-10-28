Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Bio-Techne from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $59.54 on Friday. Bio-Techne has a fifty-two week low of $59.34 and a fifty-two week high of $90.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.98.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $301.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.71 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 25.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.16%.

In related news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $717,980.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 31.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.9% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

