BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give NFI Group (TSE:NFI) a C$17.00 Price Target

BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 price target on NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NFI. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of NFI Group from a speculative rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$8.50 to C$10.75 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$33.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NFI Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.46.

NFI Group Stock Performance

TSE:NFI opened at C$12.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.18. The company has a market cap of C$1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.35. NFI Group has a fifty-two week low of C$7.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.81.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.64) by C$0.02. NFI Group had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a negative return on equity of 45.04%. The business had revenue of C$885.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$854.11 million. Analysts expect that NFI Group will post 0.3140535 EPS for the current year.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through OEM Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The OEM Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells transit buses, motor coaches, and medium-duty and cutaway buses.

