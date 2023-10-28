BMO Capital Markets Cuts Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target to C$35.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CU has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$32.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.50 to C$40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Utilities presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$35.71.

Canadian Utilities Price Performance

CU opened at C$29.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$33.87. The firm has a market cap of C$5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61. Canadian Utilities has a twelve month low of C$28.13 and a twelve month high of C$39.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$879.00 million for the quarter. Canadian Utilities had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 16.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Utilities will post 2.2995984 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Utilities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.449 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. Canadian Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.83%.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

Further Reading

