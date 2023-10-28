BMO Capital Markets Increases Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Price Target to $27.00

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CLS. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Celestica from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen raised Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. CIBC raised their price target on Celestica from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

Get Celestica alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Celestica

Celestica Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE CLS opened at $22.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 2.10. Celestica has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $27.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average of $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Celestica had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celestica will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Celestica

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 2,775.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About Celestica

(Get Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.