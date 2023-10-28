Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target Increased to $285.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $285.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

SAM has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $311.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $333.69.

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $319.81 on Friday. Boston Beer has a 12-month low of $296.27 and a 12-month high of $420.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.28.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.27. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $603.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 12,901 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.76, for a total value of $4,667,065.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,050 shares in the company, valued at $29,682,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAM. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Boston Beer by 13.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its position in Boston Beer by 1.3% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Boston Beer by 14.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the third quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the third quarter worth about $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

