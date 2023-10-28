Brave Bison Group plc (LON:BBSN) Insider Buys £6,073.72 in Stock

Brave Bison Group plc (LON:BBSN – Get Free Report) insider Philippa Norridge bought 303,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of £6,073.72 ($7,440.55).

Brave Bison Group Stock Performance

LON BBSN opened at GBX 1.75 ($0.02) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of £22.58 million, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Brave Bison Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 3.20 ($0.04).

Brave Bison Group Company Profile

Brave Bison Group plc operates as a digital advertising agency in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company provides digital advertising and technology services, include social media advertising, influencer marketing, paid media, search engine optimization, e-commerce software integration, system design, and others.

