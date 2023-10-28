BrightSpire Capital (BRSP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BrightSpire Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:BRSP opened at $5.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.95 million, a PE ratio of -24.55 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. BrightSpire Capital has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $7.96.

BrightSpire Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -363.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BrightSpire Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrightSpire Capital

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. 57.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. The company It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Featured Stories

