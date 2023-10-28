Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. HSBC raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a reduce rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.20.

BMY stock opened at $51.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.84. The stock has a market cap of $106.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.64%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

