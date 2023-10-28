Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Stock Position Lowered by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,009 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,506,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,504,000 after buying an additional 275,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,400,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,334,000 after purchasing an additional 149,259 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,159 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,266,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $19.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $19.40 and a one year high of $24.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.58.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

BRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Scotiabank raised Brixmor Property Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 365 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.