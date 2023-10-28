Brokerages Set ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) PT at $22.50

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

ALXO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ALX Oncology from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ALX Oncology by 226.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 40.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in ALX Oncology by 338.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in ALX Oncology by 671.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

ALXO opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.28. ALX Oncology has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $13.64. The company has a market capitalization of $275.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 12.49, a current ratio of 12.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that ALX Oncology will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALX Oncology Company Profile



ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents for treatment of various oncology indications, including myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, gastric/gastroesophageal junction, and breast cancer.

