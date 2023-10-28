Brokerages Set ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) PT at $22.50

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2023

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXOGet Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

ALXO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ALX Oncology from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ALX Oncology

Institutional Trading of ALX Oncology

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ALX Oncology by 226.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 40.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in ALX Oncology by 338.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in ALX Oncology by 671.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Stock Down 3.4 %

ALXO opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.28. ALX Oncology has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $13.64. The company has a market capitalization of $275.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 12.49, a current ratio of 12.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXOGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that ALX Oncology will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents for treatment of various oncology indications, including myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, gastric/gastroesophageal junction, and breast cancer.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.