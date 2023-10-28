Brokerages Set B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) PT at $6.83

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.83.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com cut B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B2Gold

B2Gold Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTG. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 140.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in B2Gold by 48.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. B2Gold has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $4.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.97.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $470.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.73 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.26%.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

