Brokerages Set Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) PT at $30.65

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.65.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bancolombia in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.60 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded Bancolombia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIB. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Bancolombia by 86.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 852.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Bancolombia by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Bancolombia by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 1,934.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CIB opened at $25.53 on Wednesday. Bancolombia has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $30.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.73.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.18. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. On average, analysts expect that Bancolombia will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Bermuda, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

