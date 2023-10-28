Brokerages Set Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) PT at $30.65

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.65.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bancolombia in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.60 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded Bancolombia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th.
Shares of NYSE CIB opened at $25.53 on Wednesday. Bancolombia has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $30.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.73.
Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.18. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. On average, analysts expect that Bancolombia will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Bermuda, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.
