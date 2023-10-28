Brokerages Set Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Price Target at $160.00

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total value of $1,187,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,074.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $573,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,139,618.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total value of $1,187,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,074.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,901 shares of company stock worth $2,493,460 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,001,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 262.2% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 24,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 18,071 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 5.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 337.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 38,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $161.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.74. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 83.29 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $467.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

