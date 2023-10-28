Brokerages Set Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Price Target at $139.00

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the three brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of AGM opened at $145.02 on Wednesday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 12-month low of $111.28 and a 12-month high of $180.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.94.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.76. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $84.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.32 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Federal Agricultural Mortgage will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.59%.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Mullery sold 1,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.24, for a total transaction of $294,987.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,877,789.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Stephen P. Mullery sold 1,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.24, for a total transaction of $294,987.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,877,789.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradford T. Nordholm sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $1,340,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,910 shares in the company, valued at $7,847,156.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,340 shares of company stock worth $1,666,807 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

