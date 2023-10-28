Brokerages Set Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Price Target at $119.33

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Ingredion in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of INGR opened at $92.74 on Wednesday. Ingredion has a fifty-two week low of $87.39 and a fifty-two week high of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.58 and its 200 day moving average is $103.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.79.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.41%.

In other news, SVP David Eric Seip purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.50 per share, for a total transaction of $295,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,447.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Ingredion by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 138,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,583,000 after purchasing an additional 15,462 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Ingredion by 11.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Ingredion by 8.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the third quarter worth $312,000. 84.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

