Brokerages Set IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Price Target at $17.80

Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.80.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IONQ. Benchmark lifted their price objective on IonQ from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IonQ from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on IonQ from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Westpark Capital lowered IonQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on IonQ from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of IonQ stock opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 2.13. IonQ has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $21.60.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $5.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 18.28% and a negative net margin of 694.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that IonQ will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IONQ. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of IonQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of IonQ by 250,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IonQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of IonQ by 193.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. 38.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

