Brokerages Set JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Target Price at $33.36

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.36.

FROG has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of JFrog from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. William Blair raised shares of JFrog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

JFrog Stock Down 1.5 %

FROG opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.83 and a beta of 0.60. JFrog has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $30.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.28.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $84.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.99 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 26.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at JFrog

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $1,059,824.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,273,663 shares in the company, valued at $121,874,351.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $1,059,824.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,273,663 shares in the company, valued at $121,874,351.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 44,217 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $1,235,422.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,069,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,525,266.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 291,359 shares of company stock worth $7,600,682. Corporate insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of JFrog

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

