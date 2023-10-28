Brokerages Set OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI) PT at $10.00

OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

OmniAb Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OABI opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $520.44 million, a P/E ratio of -19.48 and a beta of -0.47. OmniAb has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $8.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.76.

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OmniAb will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other OmniAb news, CEO Matthew W. Foehr bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $246,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,784,396.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of OmniAb by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of OmniAb by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of OmniAb by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 113,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of OmniAb by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of OmniAb during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

