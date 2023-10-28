Brokerages Set Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Price Target at $15.14

Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STRO shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday, August 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday, August 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

Sutro Biopharma Price Performance

STRO stock opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. Sutro Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $8.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $154.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 250.87% and a negative return on equity of 69.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brunilda Shtylla sold 15,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $72,665.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 38.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 431,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 119,001 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 139,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 30,866 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 687,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 125,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sutro Biopharma

(Get Free Report

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADC) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an ADC directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Featured Stories

