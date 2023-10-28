Brokerages Set TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) PT at $27.75

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.75.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on TowneBank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of TowneBank in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of TowneBank in a report on Friday, August 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

TowneBank stock opened at $23.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.80. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $242.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.91 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 41.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TowneBank by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,371,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,777,000 after buying an additional 87,521 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TowneBank by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,713,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,298,000 after acquiring an additional 84,413 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TowneBank by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,696,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,902,000 after purchasing an additional 70,535 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TowneBank by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,848,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,420,000 after purchasing an additional 74,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in TowneBank by 41.9% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,821,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,546,000 after purchasing an additional 537,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

