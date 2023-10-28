Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 496,000 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the September 30th total of 626,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.4 days.

Brookfield Property Preferred Stock Performance

BPYPM stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average of $14.74. Brookfield Property Preferred has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $19.56.

Brookfield Property Preferred Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.3906 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.38%.

Brookfield Property Preferred Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners LP invests in real estate. The Company owns, operates and invests in commercial properties. Brookfield Property Partners focuses on properties located in North America, Europe, Australia and Brazil.

