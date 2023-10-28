Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 9,900 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in American Well were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Well in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $501,952,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Well by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,949,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,081,000 after purchasing an additional 251,812 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Well by 6.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,054,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,172 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Well by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,112,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,426,000 after purchasing an additional 112,631 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Well by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,535,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,703,000 after purchasing an additional 163,979 shares during the period. 49.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Well Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of AMWL stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.82. American Well Co. has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $307.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.93.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $62.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.45 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 29.76% and a negative net margin of 226.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of American Well from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Well has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.81.

In related news, COO Kurt Knight sold 18,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $27,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,302,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert Shepardson sold 24,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $37,483.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,033,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,529. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 18,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $27,162.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,302,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 261,047 shares of company stock valued at $357,775. Corporate insiders own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access for quality care. The company's products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; comprehensive behavioral health; ED triage; pediatrics; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; and retail health, school health, and home settings.

