Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 12,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. State Street Corp increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,830,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,531,000 after purchasing an additional 8,894,625 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 347.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,864,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,752 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,476,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,019 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 350.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,154,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,652 shares during the period. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 675.0% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,671,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,022 shares during the period.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Fate Therapeutics Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $1.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.01. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $23.96. The stock has a market cap of $162.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.14% and a negative net margin of 177.41%. The business had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 95.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FATE. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.40 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.03.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fate Therapeutics

About Fate Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FATE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.