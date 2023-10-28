Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Stake in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,159 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NMFC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 1.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 45.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 5.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 17.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 11,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 7.2% in the first quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 496,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 33,553 shares in the last quarter. 32.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

New Mountain Finance Stock Performance

Shares of New Mountain Finance stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $13.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $95.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.58 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 30.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NMFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on New Mountain Finance from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NMFC

New Mountain Finance Profile

(Free Report)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.