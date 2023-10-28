Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,877 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 24,877 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

AKAM stock opened at $102.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.05. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $109.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.10). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $935.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.52 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AKAM. HSBC began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.72.

Read Our Latest Report on AKAM

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total value of $121,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 1,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $175,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,581. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total transaction of $121,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,446 shares of company stock worth $3,539,984. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.