Brown Advisory Inc. Has $194,000 Stake in TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Free Report) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in TC Bancshares were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TC Bancshares by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares during the period. 13.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCBC opened at $13.48 on Friday. TC Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.00.

About TC Bancshares

TC Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TC Bancshares had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter.

TC Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

