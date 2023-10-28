Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 34,820 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,820 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in NU were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of NU during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,821,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in NU by 6.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the second quarter worth $747,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in NU in the second quarter valued at $788,000. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in NU by 7.8% during the second quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 18,747,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

Get NU alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NU from $8.50 to $9.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of NU in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NU from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on NU from $8.30 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NU currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.39.

NU Stock Up 0.3 %

NU stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 400.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.03.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. NU had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

NU Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.