Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 400 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 35.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $34.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.45. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $27.85 and a twelve month high of $43.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

