Brunswick Exploration Inc. (KMT.V) (CVE:KMT) Director Amy Joy Satov Sells 100,000 Shares

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (KMT.V) (CVE:KMT – Get Free Report) Director Amy Joy Satov sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.97, for a total transaction of C$97,000.00.
Brunswick Exploration Inc. (KMT.V) Trading Up 17.6 %
Shares of Brunswick Exploration Inc. (KMT.V) stock opened at C$0.20 on Friday. Brunswick Exploration Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.05 and a 1 year high of C$0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.23, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.96 million and a P/E ratio of -4.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.20.
Brunswick Exploration Inc. (KMT.V) Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Brunswick Exploration Inc. (KMT.V)
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- Amazon comes to a boil; complete price reversal in sight
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Ford charts new path for EVs with focus on cost efficiency
Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Exploration Inc. (KMT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick Exploration Inc. (KMT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.