Brunswick Exploration Inc. (KMT.V) (CVE:KMT) Director Amy Joy Satov Sells 100,000 Shares

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (KMT.V) (CVE:KMT – Get Free Report) Director Amy Joy Satov sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.97, for a total transaction of C$97,000.00.

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (KMT.V) Trading Up 17.6 %

Shares of Brunswick Exploration Inc. (KMT.V) stock opened at C$0.20 on Friday. Brunswick Exploration Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.05 and a 1 year high of C$0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.23, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.96 million and a P/E ratio of -4.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.20.

Get Brunswick Exploration Inc. (KMT.V) alerts:

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (KMT.V) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Komet Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in West Africa. The company owns a 100% interest in the Guiro-Diouga gold mining property located in northern Burkina Faso; and the Dabia South permit that covers 35 square kilometers located in the gold-mining camp of Kéniéba, Republic of Mali.

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Exploration Inc. (KMT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick Exploration Inc. (KMT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.