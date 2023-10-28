Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Receives $2,750.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,750.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BZLFY shares. Barclays raised Bunzl from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 2,550 ($31.24) to GBX 2,600 ($31.85) in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Bunzl Stock Up 0.6 %

Bunzl Cuts Dividend

Shares of Bunzl stock opened at $35.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.21. Bunzl has a one year low of $31.57 and a one year high of $41.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

